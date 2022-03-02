Motorsport

F1 champ Verstappen to sign juicy new deal with Red Bull

02 March 2022 - 13:05 By Reuters
Max Verstappen during day three of F1 testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 25 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has agreed on a lucrative long-term contract extension with Red Bull, Dutch media reported on Wednesday.

Verstappen's current deal with Red Bull expires in 2023.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said that the 24-year-old is expected to extend his contract by four or five years.

The new deal is said to be worth 40-50m (roughly R686,319,200 to R857,654,000) per year, making it one of the most lucrative contracts in F1.

Verstappen fought a down-to-the-wire battle with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton before clinching the title in controversial circumstances at the Abu Dhabi finale in December.

The new F1 season will get under way in Bahrain on March 20.

Reuters

