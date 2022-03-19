×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Quartararo on pole for Indonesia MotoGP, Marquez 14th after two crashes

19 March 2022 - 13:18 By Reuters
Fabio Quartararo during qualifying for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika International Street Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Lombok, Indonesia.
Fabio Quartararo during qualifying for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika International Street Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Lombok, Indonesia.
Image: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo dominated a chaotic Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying session to take pole position in Mandalika on Saturday as MotoGP returned to the country for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Quartararo's title defence got off to a miserable start at the season-opener in Qatar two weeks ago, when he qualified 11th and finished the race in ninth, but the 22-year-old Frenchman put his Yamaha on top this time with a lap of 1:31.067 seconds.

Late yellow flags after a crash for Aleix Espargaro — the last of many incidents on Saturday — helped Quartararo to claim his first pole since the 2021 Catalan GP.

“It's great to be back here, it's been a long time. I'm super happy,” Quartararo said.

“I think today we didn't make too many mistakes in qualifying and I think that paid off. Thanks to the team because we never gave up even with bad results and we are here again. I feel great for tomorrow.”

Pramac Ducati riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco grabbed the remaining front-row places, while Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM will line up in fourth ahead of Qatar winner Enea Bastianini and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Rins claimed eighth place after an accident in FP4, which was red-flagged after his Suzuki caught fire at turn 13 although the rider escaped unharmed.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was set to start Sunday's race in 15th place after crashing twice in Q1 but moved up a spot when Franco Morbidelli received a three-place grid penalty for breaching practice start procedures after FP3.

Marquez fell at turn 13 and sprinted off to grab his spare bike in a frantic effort to qualify for the second session but crashed again on his final lap. His Honda team mate Pol Espargaro and Suzuki's Joan Mir also failed to qualify for Q2.

Indonesia has hosted two previous grands prix, in 1996 and 1997, near the capital Jakarta. The Mandalika track was resurfaced for this week's action after complaints during testing last month about dirt, rocks and cracks putting riders in danger.

READ MORE

Hamilton to pay €50,000 after gala absence

Lewis Hamilton will pay €50,000 (roughly R824,953) to help a disadvantaged student into motorsport, Formula One's governing body said on Friday after ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Verstappen quickest in second Bahrain F1 GP practice, Hamilton flounders

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen got his Formula One title defence off to a strong start by edging out Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc to the fastest time ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Gasly tops time sheets in first Bahrain F1 GP practice session

Pierre Gasly began Formula One's new era with the fastest time for AlphaTauri in Friday's first practice session for the season-opening Bahrain Grand ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Starlet breaks cover and is headed for Mzansi New Models
  2. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Everest Sport is a brilliant but thirsty package Reviews
  3. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  4. Three cars from 2021 worth more used than they were new Features
  5. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia