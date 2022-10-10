Motorsport

Red Bull, Aston Martin breached F1 cost cap rules in 2021

10 October 2022 - 18:40 By Reuters
Red Bull and Aston Martin breached Formula One's cost cap rules last season, the sport's governing FIA said on Monday.
Red Bull and Aston Martin breached Formula One's cost cap rules last season, the sport's governing FIA said on Monday.
Image: Josef Bollwein/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Red Bull and Aston Martin breached Formula One's cost cap rules last season, the sport's governing FIA said on Monday.

Red Bull, the team of world champion Max Verstappen, were considered to have committed a procedural and minor overspend breach.

The FIA said Aston Martin were held to be in procedural breach and the governing body's Cost Cap Administration was determining what action to take against both teams. 

MORE:

Verstappen's second title carries a blast from the past

Max Verstappen's Formula One rivals need no reminding that the only other Red Bull driver to become a double world champion went on to win four ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

More milestones beckon for double F1 world champion Verstappen

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has more wins in mind, and a record still to break, this season after securing his second successive Formula One world ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Gasly thankful to be alive after Japanese GP scare

Pierre Gasly blasted officials and said he could have died in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix after a recovery tractor was on the track while he was ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Verstappen wins second F1 title in rain-shortened Japanese GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A Formula One Grand Prix on Soweto streets? Yes, according to motorsports ... news
  2. REVIEW | The Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX Auto is perfectly imperfect Reviews
  3. New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you New Models
  4. New-car sales: these were SA’s top performers in September news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick First Drives

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations