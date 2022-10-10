Motorsport

More milestones beckon for double F1 world champion Verstappen

10 October 2022 - 14:11 By Reuters
2022 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 9 2022 in Suzuka, Japan.
2022 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 9 2022 in Suzuka, Japan.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has more wins in mind, and a record still to break, this season after securing his second successive Formula One world championship at Suzuka on Sunday.

The Japanese Grand Prix victory, which elevated Verstappen to a select group of double world champions, was the Dutch driver's 12th from 18 races.

With four rounds remaining, that puts him on course to smash the record for most victories in a single season.

That benchmark stands at 13 and is shared by seven-times world champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who won four successive titles with Red Bull between 2010-13.

The two Germans dominated in seasons of 18 races for Schumacher (2004) and 19 races for Vettel (2013) rather than the current record 22.

Verstappen can equal the record at the next round in Austin, Texas — a race he won from pole position last year.

Verstappen wins second F1 title in rain-shortened Japanese GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc ...
Motoring
1 day ago

"There is no real pressure any more, but I still want to of course try and win more races," Verstappen told reporters on Sunday.

"With the car we have now, you have to try and take advantage of that, because you don't know if you're ever going to have that again next year [or] in the years to come. So we'll definitely try to win a few more."

Provided Verstappen wins in Austin, he can then go for the record at his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez’s home Mexican Grand Prix.

Perez, 32, finished on the podium there last year, with Verstappen victorious. Having won in Monaco and Singapore, the Mexican will be keen to give his passionate fans a home triumph to celebrate.

Verstappen would need to win all the last four races for a success rate of 72.7% from this season and beat Schumacher’s victory percentage of 72.2% from 2004 — a record for the modern era.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a similar run before and was on a five-race victory streak up to Singapore, the race before Japan.

"It's really been an enjoyable year and of course a very special year, which will be very hard, I think, in the future to match from myself," said Verstappen, who is now level with double world champion Fernando Alonso on 32 career wins.

"That's why I think we really have to appreciate it and really enjoy it."

READ MORE:

Gasly thankful to be alive after Japanese GP scare

Pierre Gasly blasted officials and said he could have died in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix after a recovery tractor was on the track while he was ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

SA’s Sheldon van der Linde clinches the DTM title

The BMW driver becomes the first South African to win the prestigious touring car championship
Motoring
20 hours ago

A Formula One Grand Prix on Soweto streets? Yes, according to motorsports veteran

Facts have begun to emerge about a Soweto SA Grand Prix bid after rumours abounded of such an event in recent weeks.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A Formula One Grand Prix on Soweto streets? Yes, according to motorsports ... news
  2. REVIEW | The Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX Auto is perfectly imperfect Reviews
  3. New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you New Models
  4. New-car sales: these were SA’s top performers in September news
  5. BMW announces prices for the all-new X1 line-up New Models

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations