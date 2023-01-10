As a mark of respect for rally and Gymkhana star Ken Block, who died on January 2 in a snowmobile accident aged 55, the FIA in collaboration with World Rally Championship (WRC) organisers will retire his number, 43, for the 2023 season.
Block used #43 throughout his racing career, which spanned the WRC, rallycross events, and stage rally in America.
The American also cofounded sportswear company DC Shoes, but is best known for his Gymkhana videos, which made him an internet sensation. Block was a larger-than-life personality and his daring Gymkhana stunts racked up millions of views on YouTube and introduced rallying to a much wider audience.
Block made his FIA World Rally Championship debut in Mexico in 2007. He competed in 25 rounds at the pinnacle of the sport, mainly behind the wheel of M-Sport Ford cars.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season.
“While it’s a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time. Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever.”
According to the FIA, the number will be retired for the 2023 season, though it's not clear whether it will be made available for the 2024 season.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
FIA retires Ken Block's racing number for 2023 rally season
It is a mark of respect for rally and 'Gymkhana' star who died in a snowmobile accident on January 2
Image: Getty Images
As a mark of respect for rally and Gymkhana star Ken Block, who died on January 2 in a snowmobile accident aged 55, the FIA in collaboration with World Rally Championship (WRC) organisers will retire his number, 43, for the 2023 season.
Block used #43 throughout his racing career, which spanned the WRC, rallycross events, and stage rally in America.
The American also cofounded sportswear company DC Shoes, but is best known for his Gymkhana videos, which made him an internet sensation. Block was a larger-than-life personality and his daring Gymkhana stunts racked up millions of views on YouTube and introduced rallying to a much wider audience.
Block made his FIA World Rally Championship debut in Mexico in 2007. He competed in 25 rounds at the pinnacle of the sport, mainly behind the wheel of M-Sport Ford cars.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season.
“While it’s a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time. Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever.”
According to the FIA, the number will be retired for the 2023 season, though it's not clear whether it will be made available for the 2024 season.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Stunt driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
All-electric Audi Hoonitron set to steal the show in latest Ken Block video
Ken Block partners Audi for a whole new era of 'hooning'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos