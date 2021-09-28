Ken Block partners Audi for a whole new era of 'hooning'

Ken Block and Hoonigan Racing Division are excited to announce that they have teamed up with Audi on an electrifying new partnership, which will include expanding the Gymkhana franchise to include a new instalment starring a very top secret Audi e-tron.

The film, dubbed 'Electrikhana,' is scheduled to release in 2022. This union will also see the veteran rally racer exploring Audi’s cutting-edge racing and EV technologies, plus serve as a catalyst to push the limits of what’s possible in an electric vehicle. For Block, this partnership is literally a dream decades in the making.

“Audi’s efforts in the WRC, specifically with their Group B cars, along with their wins at Pikes Peak in the 1980s is what led me down the path to become a rally driver,” says Block. “Their quattro system pioneered the AWD car revolution and forever changed the sport of rally, and now I’m getting a chance to be a part of their next leap in motorsports with electric performance. It’s quite an honour, and humbling, to now consider myself a part of a team that I have highly respected for so long. And I can’t wait to share more details on the vehicle Audi is building for 'Electrikhana,' it’s going to be insane.”

To lead off the new relationship, Block recently travelled to Audi’s home in Ingolstadt, Germany, to submerge himself in all things Four Rings. The trip is documented in a three-part series, the first episode of which is available today on Block’s YouTube channel.