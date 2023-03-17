Motorsport

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in first Saudi GP practice

17 March 2023 - 17:10 By Reuters
Max Verstappen on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Max Verstappen on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One champion Max Verstappen shrugged off a stomach upset and picked up where he left off on Friday, with the Dutch driver leading Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez one-two in first practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, third in the March 5 opener in Bahrain behind Verstappen and Perez, was again the best of the rest.

Last year's winner Verstappen, who delayed his arrival in the kingdom as he recovered from the bug, got straight down to work with a fastest lap of one minute 29.617 seconds.

Perez was 0.483 slower with double world champion Alonso 0.698 off Verstappen's pace and Canadian team mate Lance Stroll, still recovering from breaking both wrists and a big toe in a preseason cycling accident, fourth.

The Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were fifth and sixth and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was the seventh quickest.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who will have a 10-place penalty on the grid for Sunday's race after a change of electronic control unit, was 11th.

READ MORE

Hamilton says farewell to performance coach Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton announced a split from his long-term performance coach Angela Cullen on Friday with both posting tributes on social media.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Leclerc and Sainz deny reports of ructions at Maranello

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hit out at media reports about turmoil behind the scenes at Maranello after the Italian team's ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

McLaren is far from crisis, says Lando Norris

McLaren performed worse than any team in Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix but Lando Norris said on Thursday there was no crisis ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  2. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models
  3. Our top five picks at the Cape Town classic car auction this weekend Features
  4. Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April news
  5. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest