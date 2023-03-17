Motorsport

McLaren is far from crisis, says Lando Norris

17 March 2023 - 07:43 By Reuters
Lando Norris walks the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 16 2023.
Lando Norris walks the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 16 2023.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

McLaren performed worse than any team in Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix but Lando Norris said on Thursday there was no crisis brewing at Woking.

The former champions failed to score a point in the March 5 opener with Australian rookie Oscar Piastri retiring after 13 laps due to an electrical problem.

Norris made six pitstops due to a pneumatic pressure leak before the Briton finished 17th and last, two laps down.

He said both McLaren drivers had suffered issues not seen in years and the team, with engine provider Mercedes, were confident they had been fixed.

"Everyone makes it sound a lot worse than it is. Calling it a crisis? It's far from that at all, it's nothing close to it," Norris told reporters ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

"We're confident we can get some good points, I would say, this weekend.

"Towards the top four teams, it's a very big jump. But I'm confident we can be in that fight. I don't think we're that far away," he added.

"It was made very clear and very early on that we're far from where we want to be."

Norris said McLaren, fifth overall last year, should be doing better with their resources but they had plenty they could achieve this season.

"I believe we should have been in the top 10, scored some points in Bahrain, if we didn't have the issues," he added.

"So our plan is to limit that, not have any issues and try again and make up for (what) we lost."

Norris also played down swirling speculation about his future, and possible moves to Ferrari or Mercedes if vacancies arose.

"I guess I’m at a point where it doesn't affect me in any way. I'm, I guess, fine with it to an extent, apart from when it's complete BS, that people try and come up with, and completely fake stories people make up," he said.

"But I think we do a good job within the team, within McLaren, explaining things to people and telling them what's going on, explaining my side of the story and things that go on with me, things that go on within teams."

Verstappen delays Saudi arrival due to stomach bug

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after suffering a stomach bug.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Perez hoping for the top step of the podium in Jeddah

Red Bull will start as favourites again in Saudi Arabia on Sunday but this time Sergio Perez hopes to keep double Formula One champion team mate Max ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Leclerc to take a 10 place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is set for a 10-place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia this weekend for exceeding his allocation of power unit control ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. Our top five picks at the Cape Town classic car auction this weekend Features
  4. Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April news
  5. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features

Latest Videos

'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony