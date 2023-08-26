Motorsport

Verstappen on pole in Zandvoort for a third year in a row

26 August 2023 - 16:44 By Reuters
Verstappen will be chasing a record-equalling ninth win in a row on Sunday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Double world champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort for the third year in a row on Saturday.

McLaren's Lando Norris will join the runaway Formula One championship leader on the front row, with George Russell qualifying third fastest for Mercedes and Alex Albon an impressive fourth for Williams.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate and closest rival but 125 points behind him after 12 of 22 races, qualified seventh.

