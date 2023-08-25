Bottas admitted his favourite character was Homer Simpson but also figured it would be tougher riding uphill dressed in that guise.
"I only took a six-pack, but I donated to all the spectators and competitors. It was a good afternoon," he said of his winnings.
The former Mercedes driver, who was teammate to seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton before joining Alfa Romeo, posted pictures on social media of his ride with cans of Duff beer strapped to his waist.
He also rode a 160km gravel race on Sunday, finishing 20th out of 926 entrants.
His partner, Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, finished second in the women's race.
Bottas settled for a six-pack after winning his weight in beer
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas settled for a six-pack after winning his weight in beer in a cycle race in Colorado during Formula One's August break.
The Finn told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix on Thursday how he came to compete in a gravel hill climb in Steamboat Springs dressed as the Simpsons cartoon character "Duffman".
"The prize for the best costume was your weight in beer, and I really wanted to win the prize," Bottas said of last week's event.
"I was thinking about it, obviously being mainly an American crowd, so I went for The Simpsons and Duffman."
Bottas admitted his favourite character was Homer Simpson but also figured it would be tougher riding uphill dressed in that guise.
"I only took a six-pack, but I donated to all the spectators and competitors. It was a good afternoon," he said of his winnings.
The former Mercedes driver, who was teammate to seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton before joining Alfa Romeo, posted pictures on social media of his ride with cans of Duff beer strapped to his waist.
He also rode a 160km gravel race on Sunday, finishing 20th out of 926 entrants.
His partner, Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, finished second in the women's race.
READ MORE:
Ricciardo wants to end his F1 career with Red Bull
Haas is sticking with Hulkenberg and Magnussen for 2024
Verstappen chasing ninth win in a row as F1 heads to Zandvoort
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos