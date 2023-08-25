Motorsport

Bottas settled for a six-pack after winning his weight in beer

25 August 2023 - 08:14 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Valtteri Bottas competed in a gravel hill climb in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, dressed as a Simpsons cartoon character. File photo.
Valtteri Bottas competed in a gravel hill climb in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, dressed as a Simpsons cartoon character. File photo.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas settled for a six-pack after winning his weight in beer in a cycle race in Colorado during Formula One's August break.

The Finn told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix on Thursday how he came to compete in a gravel hill climb in Steamboat Springs dressed as the Simpsons cartoon character "Duffman".

"The prize for the best costume was your weight in beer, and I really wanted to win the prize," Bottas said of last week's event.

"I was thinking about it, obviously being mainly an American crowd, so I went for The Simpsons and Duffman."

Bottas admitted his favourite character was Homer Simpson but also figured it would be tougher riding uphill dressed in that guise.

"I only took a six-pack, but I donated to all the spectators and competitors. It was a good afternoon," he said of his winnings.

The former Mercedes driver, who was teammate to seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton before joining Alfa Romeo, posted pictures on social media of his ride with cans of Duff beer strapped to his waist.

He also rode a 160km gravel race on Sunday, finishing 20th out of 926 entrants.

His partner, Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, finished second in the women's race.

READ MORE:

Ricciardo wants to end his F1 career with Red Bull

A fully re-energised Daniel Ricciardo spelt out his Formula One plans on Thursday, saying he wanted to race for a few more years before ending his ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Haas is sticking with Hulkenberg and Magnussen for 2024

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will continue with Haas next year in an unchanged line-up, the US-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen chasing ninth win in a row as F1 heads to Zandvoort

Max Verstappen can equal Sebastian Vettel's record nine wins in a row this weekend as Formula One ends its August break and heads for the Dutch ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Volvo EM90 takes aim at Mercedes-Benz V-Class New Models
  2. Citroën Type Holidays camper van travels back to the 1940s New Models
  3. Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail is jewelled with rare gems New Models
  4. New Proton X90 is South Africa’s most affordable seven-seater SUV New Models
  5. Catch the unusual BMW iX5 at the Festival of Motoring this weekend New Models

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure