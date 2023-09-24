Motorsport

Red Bull take constructors' title as Verstappen wins in Japan

24 September 2023 - 08:50 By Reuters
Max Verstappen celebrates with his team in parc ferme after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One leader Max Verstappen ran away with the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday as his dominant Red Bull team secured the constructors' title for the second year in a row.

The victory at Suzuka was the Dutch driver's 13th of the season and left him on the brink of a third world championship after Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, his closest rival, failed to finish.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, on a grand prix podium for the first time, finished second and third.

Verstappen can now seal the title with five rounds to spare at the next race in Qatar.

