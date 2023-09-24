Lifestyle

What's on this week?

Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of September 25

24 September 2023 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

WHAT: Oranjezicht City Farm Wednesday Night Market..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | In a world of likes, follows and blue ticks, what is it to ... Lifestyle
  2. Choose Organic: Why organic fertiliser is a must Home & Gardening
  3. Wipe the fog from your eyes and see the magic Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Local sci-fi ‘Headspace’ and Oz horror ‘Talk to Me’ hit screens; ... Lifestyle
  5. What does 'clean beauty' mean at Woolworths? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...