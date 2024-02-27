Motorsport

12 of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season

27 February 2024 - 09:58 By Reuters
Formula One has plenty to talk about as it heads into a record 24-race season that starts in Bahrain on March 2 and ends in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Haas boss Guenther Steiner's exit provided a surprise in January, followed by the shock announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari for 2025 and Red Bull's investigation of team principal Christian Horner's conduct.

Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with Ferrari while McLaren have secured Lando Norris for years to come.

The following looks at what are likely to be the main talking points of the year ahead.

How far ahead will Red Bull be this year and when will rivals close the gap, if at all?
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Red Bull domination

The champions enjoyed the most dominant season ever last year, with 21 wins in 22 races and triple world champion Max Verstappen winning 19 of them. How far ahead will Red Bull be this year and when will rivals close the gap, if at all?

The departure of Christian Horner would be seismic and have serious implications for Red Bull.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Horner investigation

Horner has denied allegations against him, which have not been revealed, but will he stay or go? The departure of the longest serving team boss and one of the most successful would be seismic and have serious implications for the champions.

Has Lewis Hamilton made the right call? Can he win again with Mercedes?
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Hamilton's Mercedes farewell

Seven-times world champion Hamilton is starting his last season with Mercedes before donning the red overalls of Ferrari for at least two years. Has the 39-year-old made the right call? Can he win again with Mercedes? Have Mercedes finally got it right after two years of struggling?

Will Daniel Ricciardo take Sergio Perez's place at Red Bull Racing?
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Silly season

This one is likely to run and run, with more than half the grid out of contract at the end of 2024 and some top seats available. Who replaces Hamilton? Where will Ferrari's Carlos Sainz end up? Will Daniel Ricciardo take Sergio Perez's place at Red Bull Racing? Is Williams' Alex Albon set for a move? Who is going to end up without a seat for 2025?

Can Fernando Alonso add to his tally of 32 wins and where will he be driving next season?
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Fernando Alonso

The double world champion turns 43 in July. How much longer will the Spaniard go on? Can the most experienced driver of all time add to his tally of 32 wins and where will he be driving next season?

Visa Cash App RB has come with new leadership and closer ties with sister team Red Bull Racing.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

B-team

AlphaTauri's morphing into Visa Cash App RB has also come with new leadership and closer ties with sister team Red Bull Racing. McLaren's Zak Brown has questioned Red Bull's ownership of two teams and the advantages that brings.

The 24-race calendar will take its toll on drivers and crew.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Burnout

With 24 races to get through, some team members, including mechanics, could be feeling the strain as the months go by. Expect this to become an increasingly discussed subject.

A new schedule this season so Saturday is no longer a standalone sprint day.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sprint races

A new schedule this season so Saturday is no longer a stand-alone sprint day. The sprint qualifying “shoot-out” is now on Friday and the 100km race on Saturday morning before qualifying for the grand prix later that day.

FIA vs F1

Relations between the sport's commercial rights holders and the governing body were combative at times last year. Expect more of the same in 2024.

Michael Andretti still has high hopes to join the F1 grid.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Andretti's future

Turned down by F1 as a potential 11th team for 2025, but with a door held open for 2028, the General Motors-backed Andretti Cadillac bid is not about to go away. What will be the next steps?

Will 2024 be the year Lando Norris finally stands on the top step of the podium?
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

First win

Is this the year McLaren's Norris takes his first win after six second places in 2023? Or will he claim the outright record for most podiums without a win, one he shares with retired German Nick Heidfeld (13).

Ayao Komatsu has taken over at Haas.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

New bosses and names

Ayao Komatsu has taken over at Haas and Laurent Mekies at RB. Sauber-run Alfa Romeo are competing as Stake F1, where betting laws permit, or the alternative name of Kick. Expect many fans to refer to them as Sauber.

