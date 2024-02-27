Formula One has plenty to talk about as it heads into a record 24-race season that starts in Bahrain on March 2 and ends in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
Haas boss Guenther Steiner's exit provided a surprise in January, followed by the shock announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari for 2025 and Red Bull's investigation of team principal Christian Horner's conduct.
Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with Ferrari while McLaren have secured Lando Norris for years to come.
The following looks at what are likely to be the main talking points of the year ahead.
12 of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Red Bull domination
The champions enjoyed the most dominant season ever last year, with 21 wins in 22 races and triple world champion Max Verstappen winning 19 of them. How far ahead will Red Bull be this year and when will rivals close the gap, if at all?
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Horner investigation
Horner has denied allegations against him, which have not been revealed, but will he stay or go? The departure of the longest serving team boss and one of the most successful would be seismic and have serious implications for the champions.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Hamilton's Mercedes farewell
Seven-times world champion Hamilton is starting his last season with Mercedes before donning the red overalls of Ferrari for at least two years. Has the 39-year-old made the right call? Can he win again with Mercedes? Have Mercedes finally got it right after two years of struggling?
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Silly season
This one is likely to run and run, with more than half the grid out of contract at the end of 2024 and some top seats available. Who replaces Hamilton? Where will Ferrari's Carlos Sainz end up? Will Daniel Ricciardo take Sergio Perez's place at Red Bull Racing? Is Williams' Alex Albon set for a move? Who is going to end up without a seat for 2025?
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Fernando Alonso
The double world champion turns 43 in July. How much longer will the Spaniard go on? Can the most experienced driver of all time add to his tally of 32 wins and where will he be driving next season?
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
B-team
AlphaTauri's morphing into Visa Cash App RB has also come with new leadership and closer ties with sister team Red Bull Racing. McLaren's Zak Brown has questioned Red Bull's ownership of two teams and the advantages that brings.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Burnout
With 24 races to get through, some team members, including mechanics, could be feeling the strain as the months go by. Expect this to become an increasingly discussed subject.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Sprint races
A new schedule this season so Saturday is no longer a stand-alone sprint day. The sprint qualifying “shoot-out” is now on Friday and the 100km race on Saturday morning before qualifying for the grand prix later that day.
FIA vs F1
Relations between the sport's commercial rights holders and the governing body were combative at times last year. Expect more of the same in 2024.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Andretti's future
Turned down by F1 as a potential 11th team for 2025, but with a door held open for 2028, the General Motors-backed Andretti Cadillac bid is not about to go away. What will be the next steps?
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
First win
Is this the year McLaren's Norris takes his first win after six second places in 2023? Or will he claim the outright record for most podiums without a win, one he shares with retired German Nick Heidfeld (13).
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
New bosses and names
Ayao Komatsu has taken over at Haas and Laurent Mekies at RB. Sauber-run Alfa Romeo are competing as Stake F1, where betting laws permit, or the alternative name of Kick. Expect many fans to refer to them as Sauber.
