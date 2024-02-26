Motorsport

Electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 smashes lap records at Mount Panorama

26 February 2024 - 16:43 By Motoring Staff
Driver Romain Dumas set the new lap record with a time of 1:56.3247 around the 6.2km Mount Panorama circuit.
Image: Supplied

At the recent Thrifty Bathurst 500 event held at Mount Panorama, the Ford Performance SuperVan 4.2 achieved a notable feat by setting three lap records.

Piloted by Romain Dumas, the SuperVan 4.2 clocked a time of 1:56.3247, making it the quickest closed-wheel vehicle, electric vehicle (EV), and commercial vehicle to lap the 6.2km racetrack. This achievement came shortly after the Australian Supercars Top 10 Shootout, which had a pole time of 2:06.5465.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, emphasised the significance of this accomplishment, highlighting the collaborative effort and expertise involved. The SuperVan 4.2's performance exceeded expectations, marking a milestone in EV performance and demonstrating the vehicle's capabilities on the challenging Mount Panorama circuit.

This achievement adds to the SuperVan 4.2's track record after its record-breaking performance at the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb the previous year. Romain Dumas remarked on the unique challenges presented by Mount Panorama compared with Pikes Peak, noting the vehicle's unprecedented speed exceeding 300km/h.

SuperVan 4.2 achieved a top speed in excess of 300km/h.
Image: Supplied

Sriram Pakkam, manager of Formula One and EV demonstrators at Ford Performance, acknowledged the efforts undertaken to optimise the SuperVan 4.2's performance at Mount Panorama. The team's dedication and adaptability were instrumental in achieving lap times.

The SuperVan 4.2, with its distinctive characteristics, provided spectators with a glimpse into the future of electric performance in motorsport. Andrew Birkic, president and CEO of Ford Australia, expressed excitement about the vehicle's historic runs at Mount Panorama and highlighted the insights gained from its performance for Ford's future electric road cars.

After its appearances at the Thrifty Bathurst 500, the SuperVan 4.2 is to be transported to Ford's proving ground in Victoria and will be showcased at upcoming events, including the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and Australian F1 Grand Prix.

