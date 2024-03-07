Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice

07 March 2024 - 18:59 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Triple world champion Verstappen set the fastest lap of 1:29.659, 0.186 quicker than Spain's Alonso, with teammate and last year's race winner Sergio Perez third and 0.023 further behind.
Triple world champion Verstappen set the fastest lap of 1:29.659, 0.186 quicker than Spain's Alonso, with teammate and last year's race winner Sergio Perez third and 0.023 further behind.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen lapped fastest in Thursday's first practice for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso second on the time sheets.

The floodlit second round of the 24-race season is being held at Jeddah's Corniche circuit on Saturday night, one day earlier than usual, to accommodate the start of Ramadan on Sunday.

Triple world champion Verstappen set the fastest lap of 1:29.659, 0.186 quicker than Spain's Alonso, with teammate and last year's race winner Sergio Perez third and 0.023 further behind.

The lap time — in unrepresentative afternoon conditions since the race is after dark — compared with last year's fastest in first practice, a 1:29.617 also by Verstappen.

George Russell was fourth-fastest for Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz — the latter reporting for duty after feeling unwell on Wednesday.

“The track, it's like Mario Kart. There are plastic bags everywhere,” reported Leclerc over the team radio.

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh, Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton eighth and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll ninth, despite clipping the barriers, with Williams' Alex Albon 10th.

READ MORE:

Red Bull suspend woman who accused F1 boss Horner

Formula One champions Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, the BBC and Sky ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Anything is possible, Hamilton says of a Verstappen move to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has refused to rule out a Mercedes move for Max Verstappen, however unlikely it may sound, because his own decision to join Ferrari ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Verstappen 'very happy' at Red Bull amid Mercedes rumours

Max Verstappen spoke out in defence of his father as the fallout continues from a public argument with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at ...
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Horner confident Verstappen will see out Red Bull contract Motorsport
  2. New Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD gets a grip on Mzansi New Models
  3. Alonso puts Aston Martin on top in second Saudi GP practice Motorsport
  4. Verstappen fastest in first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court