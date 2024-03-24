Motorsport

Martin wins Portuguese GP while Acosta earns first podium

24 March 2024 - 17:32 By Reuters
Martin took the championship lead from reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out of the race following a collision with six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.
Martin took the championship lead from reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out of the race following a collision with six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin won the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit on Sunday to take the MotoGP championship lead, while 19-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta earned his first premier class podium with a blistering charge after starting seventh.

Acosta finished third behind pole sitter Enea Bastianini after Saturday's sprint winner Maverick Vinales, who was in second place, crashed on the final lap due to what appeared to be a technical problem.

Martin took the championship lead from reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out of the race after a collision with six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.

Acosta's heroics had forced Bagnaia and Marquez to fight for fifth but with three laps to go, desperation ended in frustration as both riders collided and crashed when the Ducati rider attempted to retake his position on the inside.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished fourth. He is now lying second in the championship. 

