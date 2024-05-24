Motorsport

F1 interested in second race in Southeast Asia

24 May 2024 - 13:28 By Reuters
South Korea previously hosted a Formula One Grand Prix from 2010 until 2013.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One is seeing a surge of interest in China and could easily add a second race in Southeast Asia, according to the boss of the sport's owners Liberty Media.

CEO Greg Maffei said at the Monaco Grand Prix that Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia were all interested in hosting an Asian round, with the championship now at a record 24 races.

South Korea previously hosted a grand prix in Mokpo but local organisers are now interested in bringing racing to the capital Seoul.

Thailand's prime minister attended last weekend's race at Italy's Imola circuit, with talk of a race in Bangkok, while Liberty Media recently acquired MotoGP, which has races in Thailand and Indonesia.

Formula One returned to China this year after a four-year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Sauber's Guanyu Zhou making his home debut.

“We're lucky we were able to get a Chinese race this year after four years” Maffei told an event attended by Las Vegas Grand Prix promoters.

“It was successful. The interest in China has exploded in part because we now have a Chinese driver.

“There's a lot of interest across Asia, Thailand, Seoul, we've had interest from Indonesia.

“There are lots of places that want a Formula One race and we look to the intersection of where our fans are and where they could be, who could run a great race and who can afford a race.

“I think you could easily see a second one in Southeast Asia,” he added.

Singapore is the only Southeast Asian race after Malaysia's round was dropped. Thailand is represented on the Formula One grid by British-born Williams driver Alex Albon, whose mother is Thai.

Maffei said Formula One, which has invested heavily in Las Vegas, hoped to build on last year's inaugural night grand prix on the famed Strip in which problems with loose drain covers halted practise.

“We would like to make more money in Las Vegas, but over time I expect we will,” he said

“We'll be smarter next time and we'll be more efficient and will probably be less disruptive to the community and understand better what the fans want.”

