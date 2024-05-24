Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has begged South Africans to vote for him on May 29, promising to make the country “prosperous”.
Motsoeneng, overshadowed by legal troubles from his tenure at the public broadcaster, has vowed to “transform lives” in a bid to wow voters.
“People of South Africa, I am asking you to vote for African Content Movement [ACM]. I want your lives to change so South Africa can be prosperous, for a South Africa that has a future for our children,” said Motsoeneng, speaking isiZulu, in a viral video.
Motsoeneng started the ACM in 2018, months after being fired from the SABC. He believes given a chance to be in public office he would change South Africans' lives for the better.
“I am pleading with you, my people, vote for the African Content Movement. There is no other party that will bring change to this country. Please vote for the ACM.”
'South Africa can be prosperous': Hlaudi Motsoeneng makes big promises begging for votes
Image: Alon Skuy
Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has begged South Africans to vote for him on May 29, promising to make the country “prosperous”.
Motsoeneng, overshadowed by legal troubles from his tenure at the public broadcaster, has vowed to “transform lives” in a bid to wow voters.
“People of South Africa, I am asking you to vote for African Content Movement [ACM]. I want your lives to change so South Africa can be prosperous, for a South Africa that has a future for our children,” said Motsoeneng, speaking isiZulu, in a viral video.
Motsoeneng started the ACM in 2018, months after being fired from the SABC. He believes given a chance to be in public office he would change South Africans' lives for the better.
“I am pleading with you, my people, vote for the African Content Movement. There is no other party that will bring change to this country. Please vote for the ACM.”
Motsoeneng's political aspirations have been overshadowed by legal troubles stemming from his tenure at the SABC. He has been embroiled in a court case over a R11.5m bonus awarded to him while at the SABC.
The Johannesburg high court ordered him to repay the SABC R11,508,549 with interest, in 2022. Motsoeneng has been challenging the judgment since then.
Social media users took to X to show their amusement as Motsoeneng begged voters, while others commented he could make significant contributions in parliament.
Here are some reactions:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘I'm right, the learned friends are not’: Zuma promises to fight ConCourt
‘Clever’: Maimane’s election video does the trick for social media
EDITORIAL | Time for cool heads in the last days before watershed election
MultiChoice shenanigans need to be interrogated
‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging
Guptas given impression by Zuma, Motsoeneng that SA officials could be bought with a plate of curry: Zondo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos