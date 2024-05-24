Politics

'South Africa can be prosperous': Hlaudi Motsoeneng makes big promises begging for votes

24 May 2024 - 13:17
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hlaudi Motsoeneng has begged voters to make him the president of the country. File photo.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng has begged voters to make him the president of the country. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has begged South Africans to vote for him on May 29, promising to make the country “prosperous”. 

Motsoeneng, overshadowed by legal troubles from his tenure at the public broadcaster, has vowed to “transform lives” in a bid to wow voters.

“People of South Africa, I am asking you to vote for African Content Movement [ACM]. I want your lives to change so South Africa can be prosperous, for a South Africa that has a future for our children,” said Motsoeneng, speaking isiZulu, in a viral video.

Motsoeneng started the ACM in 2018, months after being fired from the SABC. He believes given a chance to be in public office he would change South Africans' lives for the better.

“I am pleading with you, my people, vote for the African Content Movement. There is no other party that will bring change to this country. Please vote for the ACM.”

Motsoeneng's political aspirations have been overshadowed by legal troubles stemming from his tenure at the SABC. He has been embroiled in a court case over a R11.5m bonus awarded to him while at the SABC.

The Johannesburg high court ordered him to repay the SABC R11,508,549 with interest, in 2022. Motsoeneng has been challenging the judgment since then.

Social media users took to X to show their amusement as Motsoeneng begged voters, while others commented he could make significant contributions in parliament.

Here are some reactions: 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I'm right, the learned friends are not’: Zuma promises to fight ConCourt

Former president Jacob Zuma had a nostalgic moment when he recorded an “address to the nation” on Thursday, promising to fight tooth and nail against ...
Politics
2 hours ago

‘Clever’: Maimane’s election video does the trick for social media

The hook in the 55-second video, which had thousands of people talking, is the ending.
Politics
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Time for cool heads in the last days before watershed election

It’s fine to disagree but be tolerant and show compassion
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

MultiChoice shenanigans need to be interrogated

Multichoice board shenanigans need closer scrutiny by shareholders and regulators.
Business Times
1 month ago

‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging

Zondo must come clean on who penned state capture report that recommended I be investigated: Hlaudi Motsoeneng
News
1 year ago

Guptas given impression by Zuma, Motsoeneng that SA officials could be bought with a plate of curry: Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma, former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng and others gave the Guptas the impression that South Africans could be bribed with as ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. If you want a dictatorial leader, you won't find that in me: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. ANC commits to basic income grant in two years of its new government Politics
  3. You can’t expel me from my own party, insists MK's Jabulani Khumalo Politics
  4. SPECIAL REPORT | Mandela's vision of black unity fades as South Africa closes ... Politics
  5. POLL | Is the Jabulani Khumalo, MK Party saga making you take the party less ... Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...