Motorsport

Hamilton says a podium is less likely than learning Italian

24 May 2024 - 14:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton has not won a race since 2021 and last stood on the podium in Mexico last October.
Lewis Hamilton has not won a race since 2021 and last stood on the podium in Mexico last October.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton reckons his chances of standing on the podium with Mercedes this season are looking less likely than him learning Italian before moving to Ferrari next year.

Formula One's most successful driver and seven times world champion, who has spoken about dealing with dyslexia, has not won a race since 2021 and last stood on the podium in Mexico last October.

So far in seven races this season the 39-year-old has not finished higher than sixth.

Asked by an Italian reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix whether he felt it would be easier to learn Italian before moving to Maranello or to get on the podium in the remaining 17 races, Hamilton laughed.

"I think learning Italian's going to be the hardest, probably," he said.

"But at the moment getting to the podium probably is the less likely one."

Hamilton has won three times in Monaco and the slow and twisting track is unlikely to play to the strengths of a car with strong straight line speed.

Qualifying, and pole position, is also crucial at a circuit where overtaking is extremely difficult and races are often processional.

"It mostly only likes the high speed at the moment," said the Briton, whose team have struggled to understand their car since Red Bull replaced them as the dominant team from 2022.

"The slower you go the less the car wants to turn."

Hamilton said racing through the harbourside principality's streets was a special feeling, more so than at modern street circuits.

"When you're going through the tunnel you know Ayrton (Senna), (Alain) Prost and all the greats before you got to drive through there.

"At the other circuits you're driving on there and you're the one that in 10, 20 years' time someone will be saying we were driving on it."

F1 interested in second race in Southeast Asia

Formula One is seeing a surge of interest in China and could easily add a second race in Southeast Asia, according to the boss of the sport's owners ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams: report

Williams has emerged as a surprise contender to sign Carlos Sainz, who will depart Ferrari's Formula One team after this season.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Verstappen says McLaren's Lando Norris is in the championship mix

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen recognised Lando Norris as a growing title threat on Thursday after the McLaren driver's run of a win ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Win your share of R25,000 worth of prizes this Father's Day Motoring
  2. Hamilton says a podium is less likely than learning Italian Motorsport
  3. Tesla slashes Model Y production in Shanghai, data shows news
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | How much it costs to run a Suzuki Baleno Reviews
  5. F1 interested in second race in Southeast Asia Motorsport

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...