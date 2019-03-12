Highlights of the Geneva motor show

Speaking of concepts, there are loads of them, covering every segment of the market. Nissan’s electric IMQ shows a new generation of crossover but is widely expected to be the future replacement for the Qashqai, although of course you can expect the styling to be toned down a bit.

Kia is showing its Imagine, a car that looks like a crossover but is claimed to be more about performance. Mitsubishi presents the Engelberg Tourer, an electric SUV. Is it the replacement for the ageing Pajero? Who knows. The brand has been showing concepts that could be for years and we’ve given up wondering.

Pininfarina, which has been designing Ferrari models for decades, revealed its first electric supercar at Geneva and guess what - it looks like a Ferrari. Missed opportunity to do something very different there.

Hispano-Suiza shows its electric vehicle, sitting on the same platform as the Rimac C-Two, which by the way we can confirm will now only be coming to SA in 2020.

Even Tata Motors is displaying an EV concept, in the form of the Altroz, which sits on the Indian brand’s new Agile Light Flexible Advanced platform (yes, that’s ALFA - do you think they did that on purpose?).

Finally there is the one that got many people talking: Volkswagen’s ID Buggy, a modern, all-electric interpretation of the iconic beach buggy. The company says it will put it into production in the next decade. Not only that, but it will provide the platform to anyone else who wants to build their own version too.

Then there are the traditional models - you know, the ones with engines in them. Aston has its RB-003, Valkyrie and Vanquish concept as headline-grabbers, but there are others too. Bentley presents its Continental GT 9 by Mulliner as part of the brand’s centenary celebrations, as well as the fastest SUV in the world, the Bentayga Speed.