All-new Toyota Rav4 lands in SA

The new Toyota Rav4 has arrived in SA showrooms adopting a striking look inspired by American "truck" design language, including a prominent trapezoidal honeycomb front grille and upswept LED headlamps.

The mid-sized SUV, one of the best sellers in a very competitive "soft roader" segment that it pioneered, arrives in a range of five models priced between R416,400 and R577,900 to compete against rivals such as the Honda CR-V, Ford Kuga, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Nissan X-Trail, Mazda CX-5, Renault Koleos and VW Tiguan.

There are two all-new petrol engines (2-litre and 2.5-litre) driving either front or all four wheels.

The range starts with the Rav4 2.0 GX 2WD which is moved along by a 2-litre normally aspirated engine with outputs of 127kW and 203Nm. Drive goes to the front wheels via either a manual six-speed gearbox or an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT).