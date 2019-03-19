All-new Toyota Rav4 lands in SA
Bold American 'truck' design and lots of safety in five-model range
The new Toyota Rav4 has arrived in SA showrooms adopting a striking look inspired by American "truck" design language, including a prominent trapezoidal honeycomb front grille and upswept LED headlamps.
The mid-sized SUV, one of the best sellers in a very competitive "soft roader" segment that it pioneered, arrives in a range of five models priced between R416,400 and R577,900 to compete against rivals such as the Honda CR-V, Ford Kuga, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Nissan X-Trail, Mazda CX-5, Renault Koleos and VW Tiguan.
There are two all-new petrol engines (2-litre and 2.5-litre) driving either front or all four wheels.
The range starts with the Rav4 2.0 GX 2WD which is moved along by a 2-litre normally aspirated engine with outputs of 127kW and 203Nm. Drive goes to the front wheels via either a manual six-speed gearbox or an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Even in this entry-level GX spec the Rav4 comes well equipped with items like seven airbags, LED headlights with daytime running lights, park distance control, trailer sway control, drive mode select (eco and sport), a reverse camera and cruise control.
The 2-litre VX model, which is only available as a CVT, comes fully loaded with features that include Toyota Safety Sense, a nucleus of active safety systems including adaptive cruise control and pre-collision system. VX spec also throws in smart entry with a push start system, reverse camera with a panoramic view, front and rear park distance control, downhill assist control, lane departure alert, a blind spot monitor, partial leather (instead of fabric), wireless cellphone charging, electrically adjustable driver's seat, and 19" alloy wheels.
The range-topping 2.5 VX wields 152kW and 243Nm and is available only as an all-wheel drive with an eight-speed (non-CVT) automatic.
We are attending the new Rav4 launch this week, so watch this space for upcoming driving impressions soon. In the meantime, here are the prices:
Rav4 2.0 GX 2WD – R416,400
Rav4 2.0 GX CVT 2WD – R427,600
Rav4 2.0 VX CVT 2WD – R505,400
Rav4 2.0 GX-R CVT AWD – R508,100
Rav4 2.5 VX auto AWD – R577,900
All versions come standard with a three-year/100,000km warranty and a six services / 90,000km service plan.