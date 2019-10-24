This is the all-new Volkswagen Golf 8

Say hello to the brand new Golf 8. Launched to an international audience in Wolfsburg, Germany, earlier this evening, the eighth generation of what is perhaps one of the world's most-loved hatchbacks is said to be the most dynamic and technologically advanced Golf ever offered to global customers.

Replacing the long-lived seventh-generation model, the Golf 8 is a striking piece of design with a face - especially in the case of the range-topping GTE - that is unashamedly aggressive. Especially with that new LED light bar that spans the space between the headlamps and the grille badge - there will be no mistaking a Golf 8 on the streets after dark.