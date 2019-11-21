New Kia Seltos joins small SUV battle

SA’s burgeoning compact SUV class has another new contender in the form of Kia’s Seltos.

Directly pitched against the recently launched Volkswagen T-Cross, which has established itself as one of SA’s best-selling cars after just a couple of months on the market, the Seltos arrives in four versions priced between R354,995 and R444,995.

At 4,315mm in length, the Seltos has a size advantage over its rivals. It is longer than the 4,235mm T-Cross and outsizes other competitors such as the Hyundai Kona (4,165mm), Citroën C3 Aircross (4,154mm) and Renault Captur (4,211mm).

It has become an exceptionally competitive sector of the market as buyers increasingly move away from sedans in favour of SUVs and crossovers with their higher ground clearance and perceived superior utility.

In just the past couple of months the segment has seen the introduction of the T-Cross and C3 Aircross, while Hyundai SA is to launch its Venue compact SUV in the coming weeks.

All Kia Seltos variants come standard with LED Daytime Running Lights at the front, as well as front fog lamps. On the higher specification models, the fog lamps, headlights and indicators are full LED, with similar treatments for the rear lamps.

The Seltos is aimed at customers who “appreciate the fun side of life”, says Kia, a fact reflected by the vehicle’s modern and funky styling. Apart from a range of solid colours, it is also available with three two-tone options: white with a black roof, red with a black roof, and orange with a white roof.

All derivatives are front-wheel drives and there are three specification grades, a choice of three engines and three transmissions offered.