Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition en route to Mzansi

Inside the cabin you can look forward to standard features such as a head-up display, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control. The cabin is also enhanced with "Titanium Mesh" trim detailing.

Propelling the suave new Metropolitan Edition is a choice of two cutting-edge powertrains: either the powerful P360 Ingenium petrol bolstered by 48-volt Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology, or the ultra efficient D300 Ingenium diesel.

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition will be introduced in SA in the first half of 2022 with pricing available closer to the time.