New Models

Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition en route to Mzansi

14 October 2021 - 15:54 By Motoring Staff
The Land Rover Metropolitan Edition will touch down in SA during the first quarter of 2022.
The Land Rover Metropolitan Edition will touch down in SA during the first quarter of 2022.
Image: Supplied

Land Rover confirmed on Thursday that its new Discovery Metropolitan Edition is on its way to SA. 

Based on the R-Dynamic HSE, this exclusive special-edition sets itself apart with "Bright Atlas" detailing for the grille and Discovery lettering. This is complemented by "Hakuba Silver" lower bumper inserts, 22-inch "Diamond Turned" alloy wheels with "Gloss Grey" detailing, black Land Rover brake calipers, privacy glass and a sliding panoramic roof.

The cabin is enhanced with 'Titanium Mesh' trim detailing.
The cabin is enhanced with 'Titanium Mesh' trim detailing.
Image: Supplied

Inside the cabin you can look forward to standard features such as a head-up display, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control. The cabin is also enhanced with "Titanium Mesh" trim detailing.

Propelling the suave new Metropolitan Edition is a choice of two cutting-edge powertrains: either the powerful P360 Ingenium petrol bolstered by 48-volt Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology, or the ultra efficient D300 Ingenium diesel.

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition will be introduced in SA in the first half of 2022 with pricing available closer to the time.

MORE

Rugged new BAIC B40 Plus breaks cover in SA

Chinese car maker BAIC this week launched its chiselled 2021 B40 Plus range in SA
Motoring
16 hours ago

Six things to know about the new 2022 Lexus LX

Lexus has finally unveiled its all-new 2022 LX: a gargantuan flagship SUV that merges proper off-road capability with new levels of luxury and ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

New 2021 Toyota Rumion now available in SA

Toyota on Wednesday launched its all-new Rumion MPV. Based on the Suzuki Ertiga and built to succeed the aged Avanza, this spacious seven-seater is ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Motorists will soon be able to renew vehicle licence discs online news
  2. 2021 Nissan Navara single cab now available in Mzansi New Models
  3. Road to ILamuna Update 1 | So we bought an old racing Beetle Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda BT-50 is marred by harsh ride, unrealistic price Reviews
  5. New 2021 Toyota Rumion now available in SA New Models

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...