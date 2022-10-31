The T6 features a rugged ladder frame suspension and a double-wishbone independent front suspension with coil springs. The T6 2.8l TDI’s payload is 900kg, and can tow up to 2,000kg (braked). It is claimed to offer the biggest cargo space in its class.
NEW MODELS
JAC boosts its bakkie range with budget-friendly 2.8 TDI models
Image: Supplied
JAC Motors has expanded its T6 double-cab bakkie range in SA with a pair of new models powered by a turbodiesel 2.8l engine.
Aimed at entrepreneurs and fleet operators, the T6 2.8l TDI Lux is available in 4x2 five-speed manual and 4x4 six-speed manual guises. There are now four models in the Chinese-made range, which was launched here in 2018. Until now the line-up comprised 1.9l TDI and 2.0l petrol derivatives.
The old-generation four-cylinder 2.8l TDI engine makes outputs of 68kW and 210Nm, considerably less than the 100kW and 320Nm of the smaller but newer-generation 1.9l TDI unit.
Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA, says there is a market demand for a more affordable and easy-to-maintain engine, particularly driven by customers from neighbouring countries and remote parts of South Africa.
“Our T6 2.8 TDI earned its tough workhorse credentials globally and ticked off all the boxes in terms of what the local market wants, including excellent retail price points of less than R350,000 for the 4×2 and R400,000 for the 4×4 derivative.”
Göbel says the T6 2.8l TDI offers good fuel consumption because its low torque curve requires earlier and fewer gear changes. The 4×2 derivative’s consumption is a claimed 7.9l/100km and the 4×4 uses 10.5l/100km (combined cycles).
Image: Supplied
The T6 features a rugged ladder frame suspension and a double-wishbone independent front suspension with coil springs. The T6 2.8l TDI’s payload is 900kg, and can tow up to 2,000kg (braked). It is claimed to offer the biggest cargo space in its class.
“The addition of the 2.8l TDI derivative, with its reliable and durable drivetrain and low maintenance cost, now offers potential customers a choice of an economical workhorse at a much lower purchase price than its double-cab competitors,” says Göbel.
Although it's primarily a workhorse, the JAC T6 isn't without frills and comforts. Standard equipment in the T6 2.8l TDI models includes two airbags, ABS brakes, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, and speed-sensing auto door locks. Air-conditioning, a radio/MP5 player with Bluetooth, leather seats and electric windows are also part of the fare.
The 4×4 version can be switched from two-to four-wheel drive at speeds up to 80km/h, and also features a low-range transfer case.
The JAC T6 is available from 65 dealers in South Africa and neighbouring countries.
PRICES
Prices include a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.
