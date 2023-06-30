NEW MODELS | BYD ATTO 3 is one of SA's cheapest electric cars

The Chinese automotive onslaught in South Africa has intensified with the arrival of a new contender.

Build Your Dreams (BYD) might sound like an inspirational mural for an office cubicle but the Shenzen electric automobile firm is a formidable global presence, with interests spanning from commercial vehicles to battery production.

It now hopes to establish roots in the South African market, spearheaded by the fully electric ATTO 3, which plays in the C-segment crossover arena. At an event hosted in Melrose Arch on Thursday evening, the company revealed its baby amid great fanfare; including a show by the Ama Zebra dance group and performance by singer-songwriter Azana.