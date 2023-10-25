The concept features two driving modes, “R” (racing) and “GT” (grand touring). The graphical user interface changes colour and display according to the mode, and displays the most needed information for the driver in line with the driving circumstances.
Nissan unveils 1,000kW Hyper Force concept
Nissan has unveiled the Hyper Force, a brutally powerful concept car that is expected to herald the next-generation GT-R high performance coupé.
Revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, the all-wheel drive Hyper Force is the last of the five “hyper” concept vehicles launched by Nissan since October 3 leading up to the show.
The Hyper Force has an electric powertrain with solid-state battery to produce a mighty output of 1,000kW — more than double that of the current petrol-powered GT-R.
Powerful downforce, an advanced form of Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel drive and lightweight body, featuring high-strength carbon body that promises enhanced cornering and exceptional handling on circuits and winding roads, says Nissan.
The exterior design has wide and planted proportions with a blend of sleek curves and bold geometry, with elements such as on the front and rear lamps that pay homage to Nissan’s high-performance cars.
Developed with the NISMO racing team, the car is made of lightweight carbon fibre that generates a powerful downforce, with a two-tiered aerodynamic structure under the bonnet and dual-level rear diffuser. Lightweight forged carbon wheels aid aerodynamics and brake cooling.
The concept features two driving modes, “R” (racing) and “GT” (grand touring). The graphical user interface changes colour and display according to the mode, and displays the most needed information for the driver in line with the driving circumstances.
In R mode the cabin illuminates in red and creates an intuitive cockpit centred on the driver. Panels on the dashboard extend towards the seating space to enhance the cockpit feel around the driver. Meanwhile, four satellite screens around the steering wheel display tyre grip and temperature, air pressure, brake rotor temperature, power distribution and other information invaluable for racing.
In GT mode, the cabin illuminates in blue and the screens surrounding the steering wheel move away and combine together, providing an immersive experience with a simpler infotainment interface.
The driver and front passenger seats are made of lightweight carbon fibre.
An augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experience enables driving in both the real and the virtual world seamlessly.
When the vehicle is stopped, the driver can use a special helmet with blind visors for VR that enables entering a gamified driving experience, complete with modes that enable racing against the clock or online racers.
“With its eco-friendliness, electrifying performance, and cutting-edge safety equipment, this concept is Nissan’s vision for a next-generation all-electric high-performance supercar,” says a Nissan spokesperson.
The Nissan Hyper Force joins a bevy of other innovative and noteworthy Nissan vehicles on display at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, in the year that Nissan is marking its 90th anniversary.
The company has not confirmed when the car will go into production.
