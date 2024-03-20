As on the E-3008 launched in 2023, the E-5008 adopts the same Panoramic i-Cockpit, which places a small diameter multifunction steering wheel ahead of a gigantic wraparound 21-inch panoramic touchscreen, which handles both instrument cluster and infotainment duties.
The new Peugeot E-5008 is an all-electric people carrier
Image: Supplied
French carmaker Peugeot this week unveiled its new all-electric E-5008, and before you ask, it is not making its way to South Africa any time in the foreseeable future.
Set to go on sale in Europe later in the year, the E-5008 is a saucy looking SUV combining striking exterior design with a surprising amount of interior practicality.
With all seven seats in play it offers 259l of boot space, and with the third row folded this increases to 748l. With the third and second row seats folded the E-5008 transforms into a veritable minivan: 1,815l is enough to swallow up the trappings of most average suburban lifestyles.
Image: Supplied
As on the E-3008 launched in 2023, the E-5008 adopts the same Panoramic i-Cockpit, which places a small diameter multifunction steering wheel ahead of a gigantic wraparound 21-inch panoramic touchscreen, which handles both instrument cluster and infotainment duties.
Beneath it resides a row of customisable touch-sensitive buttons that can be programmed to provide quick access to 10 of the driver's favourite functions.
Depending on the model (Allure or GT), customers can look forward to niceties such as ventilated and massaging front seats, adaptive side bolsters to better mould to the shape of your body and an air treatment system which filters out pollutant gases and particles.
Image: SUPPLIED
Built atop the firm's STLA Medium platform, the E-5008 can be ordered with a choice of three electric powertrains:
Like the E-3008, the e-5008 offers drivers three levels of regenerative braking (low, medium and high) which are activated by pulling the two paddles fitted behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel. Both models are also compatible with DC rapid chargers at speeds of up to 160kW, enabling the standard range battery to be recharged from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes and under 30 minutes for the high-capacity, long-range version.
Peugeot said the E-5008 will also be made available with electrified (hybrid and plug-in hybrid) power units later in 2025. More details about these models will be published later.
