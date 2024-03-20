New Models

The new Peugeot E-5008 is an all-electric people carrier

20 March 2024 - 13:24 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A relatively high beltline and pronounced shoulders give the E-5008 a strong road presence. The front end features Peugeot's 'three-claw' light signature.
A relatively high beltline and pronounced shoulders give the E-5008 a strong road presence. The front end features Peugeot's 'three-claw' light signature.
Image: Supplied

French carmaker Peugeot this week unveiled its new all-electric E-5008, and before you ask, it is not making its way to South Africa any time in the foreseeable future. 

Set to go on sale in Europe later in the year, the E-5008 is a saucy looking SUV combining striking exterior design with a surprising amount of interior practicality.

With all seven seats in play it offers 259l of boot space, and with the third row folded this increases to 748l. With the third and second row seats folded the E-5008 transforms into a veritable minivan: 1,815l is enough to swallow up the trappings of most average suburban lifestyles.

Alloy wheels range in size from 19- to 20-inches.
Alloy wheels range in size from 19- to 20-inches.
Image: Supplied

As on the E-3008 launched in 2023, the E-5008 adopts the same Panoramic i-Cockpit, which places a small diameter multifunction steering wheel ahead of a gigantic wraparound 21-inch panoramic touchscreen, which handles both instrument cluster and infotainment duties.

Beneath it resides a row of customisable touch-sensitive buttons that can be programmed to provide quick access to 10 of the driver's favourite functions.

Depending on the model (Allure or GT), customers can look forward to niceties such as ventilated and massaging front seats, adaptive side bolsters to better mould to the shape of your body and an air treatment system which filters out pollutant gases and particles.

The E-5008 adopts the same Panoramic i-Cockpit as the E-3008.
The E-5008 adopts the same Panoramic i-Cockpit as the E-3008.
Image: SUPPLIED

Built atop the firm's STLA Medium platform, the E-5008 can be ordered with a choice of three electric powertrains:

  • The standard range model gets a 73kWh battery powering a single electric motor on the front axle. It puts out 157kW/343Nm and offers a driving range of 525km.
  • Next up is long range model benefitting from a larger 98kWh battery and more potent 170kW/343Nm motor. Expect it to deliver a maximum of 660km on a charge.
  • Those keen for even more performance can opt for the dual motor model with a combined output of 237kW and 515Nm of torque. Its 73kWh battery offers 500km of driving range. 

Like the E-3008, the e-5008 offers drivers three levels of regenerative braking (low, medium and high) which are activated by pulling the two paddles fitted behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel. Both models are also compatible with DC rapid chargers at speeds of up to 160kW, enabling the standard range battery to be recharged from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes and under 30 minutes for the high-capacity, long-range version.

Peugeot said the E-5008 will also be made available with electrified (hybrid and plug-in hybrid) power units later in 2025. More details about these models will be published later. 

READ MORE:

New Mercedes-AMG GT 43 swaps eight cylinders for four

Mercedes-AMG on Tuesday unleashed its new GT 43 that swaps bellowing V8 power for a more compact, lighter and arguably less shouty 2.0l turbocharged ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Leslie Ramsoomar appointed MD of Chinese carmaker GAC

Leslie Ramsoomar, the former MD of Stellantis South Africa, has been appointed MD of Salvador Caetano South Africa and GAC Motors.
Motoring
2 days ago

Meet the new Audi Q6 e-tron under consideration for South Africa

Audi on Monday evening revealed the latest addition to its electric vehicle portfolio. Slotting in between the smaller Q4 e-tron and gigantic Q8 ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Nissan’s ‘Godzilla’ keeps on fighting with yet another update

There's simply no killing the R35-generation Nissan GT-R. Launched back in 2007, this 17-year-old Porsche 911 rival might have been pulled from ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marquez quickest in first Portuguese MotoGP practice, Binder third Features
  2. Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark to head Aston Martin news
  3. Sargeant withdrawn from Australian Grand Prix so Albon can race Motorsport
  4. Atteridgeville gets smart licensing centre news
  5. Vision Neue Klasse X previews imminent future of BMW SAVs New Models

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry