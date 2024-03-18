New Models

Nissan’s ‘Godzilla’ keeps on fighting with yet another update

Nissan’s latest upgrade brings about a total of eight derivatives ranging from the 'entry-level' GT-R Pure Edition to the flagship GT-R Nismo Special Edition

18 March 2024 - 14:17 By Motoring Staff
Standout models include the GT-R Premium Edition and Track Edition T-spec; both of which come armed with Nismo weight-balanced piston rings, connecting rods and crankshafts for snappier engine revs and faster turbo spooling.
Image: Supplied

There’s simply no killing the R35-generation Nissan GT-R.

Launched back in 2007, this 17-year-old Porsche 911 rival might have been pulled from European and Australian markets in 2022 but it continues to grace the Japanese brand’s showrooms in the US and Japan. 

Building on last year’s facelift, which gave “Godzilla” some fresh exterior styling and racier aerodynamics, Nissan’s latest upgrade brings about a total of eight derivatives ranging from the “entry-level” GT-R Pure Edition to the flagship GT-R Nismo Special Edition.

Standout models within the line-up include the new GT-R Premium Edition and Track Edition T-spec, both of which come armed with Nismo weight-balanced piston rings, connecting rods and crankshafts for snappier engine revs and faster turbo spooling.

Both models also feature exclusive aluminium takumi (Japanese for “artisan”) certification name plates, as well as gold-coloured model number plates in the engine compartment.

The Premium Edition is also available with the special new interior colour, Blue Heaven.

Image: Supplied

As before, the GT-R is powered by the Japanese carmaker’s 3.8l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine.

Exhaling through a standard titanium exhaust system, it makes 421kW and 633Nm of torque. In the range-topping Nismo models this increases to 447kW/652Nm. On all versions, this muscle is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

All GT-R derivatives retain an independent double wishbone set-up up front and an independent multi-link arrangement at the rear.

A full set of Bilstein DampTronic shock absorbers is included as standard and offer three driver-selectable settings: Normal, Comfort and racetrack-biased R.

In the case of the GT-R Premium, braking is provided by a Nissan and Brembo jointly developed braking system with substantial six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers.

An attractive and lightweight set of Rays 20-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard and are shod with Dunlop high-performance tyres.

Image: Supplied

For reduced stopping distances, the GT-R T-Spec uses Brembo brakes with enlarged, carbon-ceramic rotors borrowed from its Nismo sibling.

It also features gold Rays Nismo wheels wrapped in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 ultra-high-performance run-flat tyres. 

The GT-R Nismo and Nismo Special Edition sport even more go-faster firepower in the form of a front limited-slip differential, enhanced body rigidity, lightweight carbon fibre roof skin and a bespoke bodykit to aid cooling and aerodynamic downforce at speed.

