New Models

New Volkswagen Crafter van gets an interior overhaul

21 March 2024 - 10:21 By Motoring Staff
The new VW Crafter van might look the the same on the outside but its interior has been treated to an extensive revamp.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Launched back in 2017 the second-generation Volkswagen Crafter van has been treated to something of a midlife refresh.

Though this trusty load-lugger looks unchanged from the outside, its cabin features an all-new dashboard design home to the German carmaker's advanced Digital Cockpit.

This pairs a fully digital instrument cluster with a standard 10.3-inch or optional 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display based on the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB). The latter means you get enhanced graphics, a more streamlined menu interface and ChatGPT integration which VW says offers an improved online voice control system. 

Modernised interior is home to Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Other key changes come in the form of a multifunction steering wheel with physical buttons, redesigned control switch for the automatic gearbox, new climate vents and the addition of an inductive charging pad. The engineers also relocated the e-brake switch to the dashboard, which freed up more storage space in the Crafter's centre console.

At the same time Volkswagen increased the amount of driver assistance systems, with front assist, lane assist, dynamic road sign display, a speed limiter and rear park distance control all bundled in as standard. Travel assist and emergency assist are both optional. 

Volkswagen makes no mention of any powertrain changes, which means the Crafter is no doubt set to continue using the firm's trusted 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in varying states of tune; anywhere from 80kW right up to 120kW in Bi-Turbo configuration.

