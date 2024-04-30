Armoured Mobility reveals B6 armour package for Porsche Panamera Turbo

South African armoured car specialists Armoured Mobility have unveiled Mzansi’s first bulletproof Porsche Panamera Turbo.
Announced by the Gauteng-based company on Tuesday, it sees the sleek German GT car adopt a bespoke B6 armour package capable of withstanding projectiles fired from high-calibre rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5.
Engineered to be as discreet as possible and taking 12 weeks to complete, the build encompasses armoured A, B, and C pillars with an armoured divider, B6 ballistic glass, an armoured roof and reinforced sunroof, an intercom system and runflat steel band tyres.
According to Armoured Mobility, the bespoke B6 armouring package for the Porsche Panamera Turbo does not compromise the vehicle’s performance or dynamic capabilities.
For more information on the build or pricing queries, visit the Armoured Mobility website.
Image: Supplied
