Chery has also refreshed the Tiggo 4 Pro cabin with a new touchscreen air conditioning screen and an integrated 5W wireless charging pad (Elite model only). The flagship Elite DCT model further benefits from a new high-resolution infotainment screen with offline navigation, RDS radio and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity.
The Tiggo 4 Pro LiT DCT is priced at R382,900, while the Tiggo 4 Pro Elite DCT retails for R415,900. Pricing includes Chery's standard 1,000,000km/10-year engine warranty, five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.
Tiggo 4 Pro upgraded with a DCT gearbox
Image: Supplied
Chery is now offering its popular Tiggo 4 Pro with a new dual-clutch transmission (DCT).
Said to offer customers a more engaging driving experience, Chery claims this advanced gearbox also improves fuel consumption, with local tests revealing a real world saving of about 1.6l of fuel per 100km (depending on driving style and environmental conditions). It is paired to a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged engine making 108kW and 210Nm of torque.
Chery said this transmission will also feature in its Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro models.
Image: Supplied
