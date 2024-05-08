Land Rover launches new Defender model, simplifies range

Land Rover on Wednesday confirmed its new Defender 110 Sedona Edition is available in South Africa.

Taking its inspiration from America's Arizona desert, this new addition to the British carmaker's range is painted in a rich shade of Sedona Red tastefully offset by an Extended Black Pack. The latter applies a Narvik Black finish to the Defender script, front radiator grille and skid plates.

Gloss Black 22-inch alloy wheels and a body-coloured spare wheel cover are standard while a bonnet decal depicting the topography of Sedona is available as an option. Customers can also spec a Sedona Red exterior side-mounted gear carrier.