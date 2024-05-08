Land Rover launches new Defender model, simplifies range
Land Rover on Wednesday confirmed its new Defender 110 Sedona Edition is available in South Africa.
Taking its inspiration from America's Arizona desert, this new addition to the British carmaker's range is painted in a rich shade of Sedona Red tastefully offset by an Extended Black Pack. The latter applies a Narvik Black finish to the Defender script, front radiator grille and skid plates.
Gloss Black 22-inch alloy wheels and a body-coloured spare wheel cover are standard while a bonnet decal depicting the topography of Sedona is available as an option. Customers can also spec a Sedona Red exterior side-mounted gear carrier.
Based on the high specification of Defender X-Dynamic HSE, the Sedona Edition’s interior is available with Ebony Windsor Leather and Kvadrat seats for the first time, providing a tough and highly tactile environment for both urban and overland adventures. The seats are part of the newly introduced Signature Interior Pack, which is also standard on the Defender X and V8 model derivatives and available as an option on the Dynamic HSE.
Starting at R2,100,064, the Defender 110 Sedona Edition will be offered for one year only.
Simplified specification choices
New Defender 110 Sedona Edition aside, Land Rover announced local customers now have a choice of S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE, X and V8 specifications across 90, 110 and 130 body styles. A simplified range of optional packs is also available. These include:
Driving and ADAS packs:
- Off-Road Pack: Electronic Active Differential, black roof rails, all-terrain tyres, domestic plug socket, Wade Sensing
- Advanced Off-Road Pack: All-Terrain Progress Control, Terrain Response 2, Configurable Terrain Response
- Driver Assist Pack: Blind Spot Assist, Rear Collision Monitor, Rear Traffic Monitor.
Cold Climate and Towing Packs:
- Cold Climate Pack: Heated windscreen, washer jets and steering wheel, plus headlight power wash
- Towing Pack (90 and 110): Advanced Tow Assist, electronically deployable tow bar or tow hitch receiver, All-Terrain Progress Control, Terrain Response 2 and Configurable Terrain Response
- Towing Pack 2 (130): As above, but with detachable tow bar or tow hitch receiver.
Interior Packs:
- Signature Interior Pack: Front row heated and cooled electric memory seats with winged headrests, second row climate seats with winged headrests, suedecloth headlining, leather steering wheel, Windsor Leather and Kvadrat or Ultrafabrics seats
- Signature Interior Pack with Captain Chairs Pack: As above, but with second-row Captain Chairs with heating and cooling, and winged headrests
- Comfort and Convenience Pack: Configurable Cabin Lighting, Meridian Sound System, front centre console refrigerator compartment and soft-close tail door
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack: Leather steering wheel, Extended Leather Upgrade, leather gearshift, 14-way heated and cooled electric memory front seats and electrically adjustable steering column.
Third Row Seating Packs:
- Family Pack (110): Three-zone climate control, air quality sensor and Cabin Air Purification Plus, and manual third-row seats
- Family Comfort Pack (110): As above, but with heated third-row seats and three-zone climate control with rear cooling assist.
A new Matte Protective Film provides a contemporary new exterior finish while also providing an added layer of protection to the bodywork, providing reassurance and enhanced durability to those who frequently venture off the beaten track.
A potent new engine
Land Rover has introduced a powerful upgrade to the Defender diesel line-up with the rollout of its new D350 engine globally. Replacing the outgoing D300 unit, it produces 257kW (+36kW) and more torque (a 50Nm increase to 700Nm) for greater flexibility and faster responses, meaning everything from overtaking to towing is a bit more effortless.