Volkswagen boosts Polo Sedan model range with TSI engine

Volkswagen has expanded its Polo Sedan model range by introducing the 1.0 TSI engine variant, available in both Life and Style derivatives.

The Polo Sedan Life variant comes packed with features such as keyless entry and start, a rear-view camera, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, wireless App-Connect, power-adjustable and folding exterior mirrors, climatronic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, front fog lamps and cornering lights, a chrome package, and 16-inch Scimitar alloy wheels. There's also hill start assist and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shifting paddles.