Volkswagen boosts Polo Sedan model range with TSI engine
Volkswagen has expanded its Polo Sedan model range by introducing the 1.0 TSI engine variant, available in both Life and Style derivatives.
The Polo Sedan Life variant comes packed with features such as keyless entry and start, a rear-view camera, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, wireless App-Connect, power-adjustable and folding exterior mirrors, climatronic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, front fog lamps and cornering lights, a chrome package, and 16-inch Scimitar alloy wheels. There's also hill start assist and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shifting paddles.
The flagship Style derivative, in addition to the features found in the Life variant, offers an eight-inch digital cockpit, rain sensing windscreen wipers, tilt and slide sunroof, black leatherette seats, a two-piece folding rear seat bench, side and curtain airbags, front and rear centre airbags, and a handsome set of 17-inch Tritz alloy wheels.
The 1.0 TSI engine delivers 85kW and 178Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed Tiptronic gearbox, it will see both variants go from 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 190km/h. Volkswagen claims a combined fuel consumption of 6.3l/100km.
Customers can choose from five exterior hues for the Polo Sedan: solid paint (Candy White) and four metallic colours (Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, and Rising Blue).
The Polo Sedan Life 1.0 TSI is priced at R421,100 with the Style model coming in at R454,900. Pricing includes a standard three-year/120,000km factory warranty, three-year/45,000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.