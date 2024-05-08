New Models

Volkswagen boosts Polo Sedan model range with TSI engine

08 May 2024 - 17:36 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 1.0 TSI engine delivers 85kW and 178Nm of torque.
The 1.0 TSI engine delivers 85kW and 178Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has expanded its Polo Sedan model range by introducing the 1.0 TSI engine variant, available in both Life and Style derivatives.

The Polo Sedan Life variant comes packed with features such as keyless entry and start, a rear-view camera, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, wireless App-Connect, power-adjustable and folding exterior mirrors, climatronic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, front fog lamps and cornering lights, a chrome package, and 16-inch Scimitar alloy wheels. There's also hill start assist and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shifting paddles.

The Polo Sedan TSI is a sensible saloon that will appeal to fleet owners and e-hailing services.
The Polo Sedan TSI is a sensible saloon that will appeal to fleet owners and e-hailing services.
Image: Supplied

The flagship Style derivative, in addition to the features found in the Life variant, offers an eight-inch digital cockpit, rain sensing windscreen wipers, tilt and slide sunroof, black leatherette seats, a two-piece folding rear seat bench, side and curtain airbags, front and rear centre airbags, and a handsome set of 17-inch Tritz alloy wheels.

Spacious interior is comprehensively equipped.
Spacious interior is comprehensively equipped.
Image: Supplied

The 1.0 TSI engine delivers 85kW and 178Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed Tiptronic gearbox, it will see both variants go from 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 190km/h. Volkswagen claims a combined fuel consumption of 6.3l/100km.

Customers can choose from five exterior hues for the Polo Sedan: solid paint (Candy White) and four metallic colours (Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, and Rising Blue).

The Polo Sedan Life 1.0 TSI is priced at R421,100 with the Style model coming in at R454,900. Pricing includes a standard three-year/120,000km factory warranty, three-year/45,000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Tiggo 4 Pro upgraded with a DCT gearbox

Chery is now offering its popular Tiggo 4 Pro with a new dual-clutch transmission (DCT).
Motoring
6 hours ago

LDV T60 double cab range lands in South Africa: full pricing and specs

The LDV T60 double cab range is on sale in Mzansi. Going up against the likes of Toyota, Isuzu and Ford, this Chinese-built pickup has enjoyed much ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Mitsubishi South Africa introduces stylish Triton Shogun model

Priced at R809,990, the limited edition Triton 2.4 4x4 Shogun has unique styling touches.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year news
  2. BMW M4 CS gets ballistic performance and track-bred chassis New Models
  3. Volkswagen boosts Polo Sedan model range with TSI engine New Models
  4. Tiggo 4 Pro upgraded with a DCT gearbox New Models
  5. Why you must insist on a vehicle history report when buying used Features

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele