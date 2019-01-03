WATCH | Bugatti Chiron doing 420km/h

Ever wondered what it looks like for a Bugatti Chiron to reach its 420km/h top speed?

Ponder no more, as a Chiron owner recently recorded his top-speed run at the 5.15km Johnny Böhmer Proving Grounds runway at Space Florida's Shuttle Landing Facility - the same one where Nasa’s space shuttles used to land – and posted it to Youtube.

The all-wheel drive Chiron is the successor to the Veyron and is one of the world’s fastest supercars. Its mid-mounted W16 8-litre quad-turbo engine wields an astonishing 1,103kW of power and 1,600Nm of torque, which is why it’s able to keep accelerating long after most supercars have hit their top speed.

The video, with external and onboard footage, shows the Bugatti almost casually reeling off its top speed run and displaying rock-solid directional stability. Along with a sound to wake the dead.

The Chiron’s 420km/h top velocity is actually electronically governed as there aren’t any tyres that can handle the stresses of going faster. Without the restrictor the car is claimed to be capable of 465km/h!

Watch and enjoy (and crank up the sound).