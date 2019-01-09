Brits lap up electric cars, but minimal interest from South Africans

Experts are advising UK consumers who feel ready to cross over to pure electric cars to take the plunge, this from an expected surge in EV (Electric Vehicle) and PHEV (Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicle) sales beyond 2019. According to new-car registration figures in that region, the sector has grown 69% compared with a 3% slump for the car market overall in the latest registration figures.

DrivingElectric.com, an independent consumer advice website with a core focus on electric cars and PHEVs, says statistics show that the gap between the popularity of battery and internal combustion cars is shrinking, with nearly one in every one-hundred cars registered in November being pure electric.

Additionally, the specialist websites warns that lead times from order to delivery of EVs may grow as demand rises.

“EVs are already often taking a little longer to arrive with customers as global demand for the technology grows faster than for conventional vehicles. During 2018 the total of all new car registrations was nearly seven per cent down by November compared with the same period in 2017. But pure electric cars were up by over ten per cent. And in November itself, compared to the same month a year ago, the overall market was 3% smaller while battery electric vehicles were nearly 70% ahead on the same month last year,” said Vicky Parrott, Associate Editor of DrivingElectric.com.

Research compiled by the site shows that lead times for electric cars in the UK typically stretch from 10 or 12 weeks - roughly comparable with petrol or diesel cars - to an expected six months for the trending new Jaguar I-PACE.