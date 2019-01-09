'You've made us proud': SA celebrates as Banyana Banyana win big at Caf awards

South Africa has taken to social media to celebrate Banyana Banyana's success at the Caf Awards on Tuesday night.

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana won the Women's Player of the Year award, while national coach Desiree Ellis took home the award for Women's Coach of the Year at the ceremony hosted in Dakar, Senegal.

Banyana Banyana has had a good run in 2018, from making it to the tournament finals to qualifying for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.

Kgatlana has been the star of many of Banyana Banyana's wins in 2018 including being the highest scorer for SA during AWCON, with five goals to her name. Kgatlana also won Goal of the Year for her stunning winner against Nigeria in Banyana’s 1-0 opening group stage win at the Awcon.

Banyana Banyana missed out for the Team of the Year award, which was taken by Nigeria.