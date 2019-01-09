'You've made us proud': SA celebrates as Banyana Banyana win big at Caf awards
South Africa has taken to social media to celebrate Banyana Banyana's success at the Caf Awards on Tuesday night.
Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana won the Women's Player of the Year award, while national coach Desiree Ellis took home the award for Women's Coach of the Year at the ceremony hosted in Dakar, Senegal.
Banyana Banyana has had a good run in 2018, from making it to the tournament finals to qualifying for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.
Kgatlana has been the star of many of Banyana Banyana's wins in 2018 including being the highest scorer for SA during AWCON, with five goals to her name. Kgatlana also won Goal of the Year for her stunning winner against Nigeria in Banyana’s 1-0 opening group stage win at the Awcon.
Banyana Banyana missed out for the Team of the Year award, which was taken by Nigeria.
It's 2 out of 2 for @KgatlanaJnr11 as she also takes the @CAF_Online 2018 Woman Player of the Year, after winning the CAF Goal of the Year award. Last year she came 2nd in the Player of the Year accolade @Banyana_Banyana @SAFA_net @SasolLeague @SasolSA pic.twitter.com/fxk0wU8cKe— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) January 8, 2019
Ellis was nominated as coach of the year for having steered Banyana to the Cosafa Cup and 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualification with a top three place at the Awcon.
Other big winners on the night include Egypt and Liverpool player Mohamed Salah as the Men's Player of the Year and Mauritania as the Men's Team of the Year.
South Africans took to Twitter to congratulate Kgatlana and Ellis, celebrating the team's victory.
#CAFAwards18 Christina Kgatlana and Desiree Ellis. Kicking butt over there.. well done. Show the boys how its done #Safa#BafanaBafana— Lebo Mathabathe (@lebztop) January 8, 2019
You can't keep a good woman down. The production team put a wrong flag next to the Women's Coach of the Year. The host didn't interview her like they did with Herve Renard. Congratulations to South African 🇿🇦 Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis #CAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/NIRWjQe4RH— Coach Dukes (@produkes) January 8, 2019
Congratulations to our very own Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis for winning #CAFAwards18 Women's coach of the year award and Thembi Kgatlana for winning the Best Goal of the year award. Very deserving.👏— LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) January 8, 2019
Hello @SAFA_net have you given Desiree permanent coaching position now?
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦— MLN Madikane (@Mabande_Basco) January 8, 2019
CONGRATULATIONS to coach Desiree Ellis as well a legend in the making, Thembi Kgatlana 🎊🎉🎈🍾.
Thank you very much for inspiring our nation 🙌🏾. #CAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/xcBV3pi6FC
Desiree Ellis deserves a better contract than that of Stuart Baxter.— Sia (@lesiamolibeli) January 8, 2019
Congratulations to Thembi Kgatlana. You are a role model and a national treasure klaar. pic.twitter.com/ddmEEjQrCO— no nut '19 🚫🥜🇿🇦 (@artman_sineke) January 8, 2019
The Gauteng Provincial Government congratulates Our daughter,yanga-yanga, Mohlakeng idol Thembi Kgatlana for winning the CAF Player Of the Year Award & further congratulates Desiree Ellis for winning the Coach of the year Award we say yibambeni zimbokodo ✊✊power to the women— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) January 8, 2019
The super talented Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa is the reigning African Women Player of the Year.— Mulalo (@JoyMulalo) January 9, 2019
The banyana banyana star was crowned last night at the CAF awards.
Well deserved. What a player!
Congratulations to Thembi Kgatlana and Desiree Ellis, winners of the caf women's player and coach of the year awards. You've made us extremely proud 🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️❤️⚽⚽— Neo Motsei (@motsei_neo) January 8, 2019