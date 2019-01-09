Soccer

'You've made us proud': SA celebrates as Banyana Banyana win big at Caf awards

09 January 2019 - 08:53 By Odwa Mjo
Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana won two awards at the CAF.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

South Africa has taken to social media to celebrate Banyana Banyana's success at the Caf Awards on Tuesday night.

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana won the Women's Player of the Year award, while national coach Desiree Ellis took home the award for Women's Coach of the Year at the ceremony hosted in Dakar, Senegal.

Banyana Banyana has had a good run in 2018, from making it to the  tournament finals to qualifying for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.

Kgatlana has been the star of many of Banyana Banyana's wins in 2018 including being the highest scorer for SA during AWCON, with five goals to her name. Kgatlana also won Goal of the Year for her stunning winner against Nigeria in Banyana’s 1-0 opening group stage win at the Awcon.

Banyana Banyana missed out for the Team of the Year award, which was taken by Nigeria.

Ellis was nominated as coach of the year for having steered Banyana to the Cosafa Cup and 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualification with a top three place at the Awcon.

Other big winners on the night include Egypt and Liverpool player Mohamed Salah as the Men's Player of the Year and Mauritania as the Men's Team of the Year. 

South Africans took to Twitter to congratulate Kgatlana and Ellis, celebrating the team's victory.

