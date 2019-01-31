Get ready for the brave new electric-car world

The age of the electric car as our mainstream mode of transport is not some distant outlook; it will be upon us sooner than we think.

Range anxiety, slow charging times, SA’s long distances, and very expensive price tags have kept electric vehicles (EVs) out of SA’s motoring mainstream, but all that is set to change quite rapidly.

EV sales have grown exponentially since 2012 and it’s predicted that by 2025, 11% of cars sold globally will be purely electrically powered, and by 2040 they will surpass internal-combustion engine (ICE) cars with a 55% market share. If SA tracks the same growth path we may have more than 145,000 EVs on our roads by 2025, said Jaguar Land Rover SA at a media briefing in Gauteng last week.

The trend to mass-produce EVs is being driven by targets to cut pollution, with the latest move being the EU's directive in December to reduce car-based greenhouse emissions by 37.5% by 2030.

Global EV sales are accelerating with more than 4-million electrified cars sold around the world in 2018, though the trend has been slow to take hold in SA.

For now only two EVs are on sale here, the BMW i3 and the Nissan Leaf, but they are soon to be joined by the Jaguar I-Pace, the Audi E-Tron, the Mercedes EQC, a new range-extended i3, and also most likely the second-generation Nissan Leaf, while Tesla has also stated that it will launch its cars here soon. Porsche’s first EV, the Taycan, begins production this year and will reach our shores in 2020.

The Porsche Taycan is one of a number of new EVs headed for SA in the next couple of years. Picture: SUPPLIED