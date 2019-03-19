Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV makes history at Cullinan mine

Rolls-Royce named its luxury SUV after the small Gauteng town where the famous 3,106.75 carat Cullinan diamond was discovered in 1905. It was the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found.

To give one Cullinan customer a diamond-studded experience, Rolls-Royce presented his vehicle to him at the very mine where the iconic gem was discovered.

“Here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sandton, we are constantly striving to surprise and delight our clients,” said Marek Letowt, GM of Rolls-Royce Sandton, the local importer of the British luxury brand.

“We want their experience to be effortless and exceptional. That is how we came up with the idea of delivering the Cullinan to our Rolls-Royce client in Cullinan at the mine where the renowned Cullinan diamond was discovered”.

The unnamed client was first taken on a tour of the McHardy House museum, the first house built in the historic mining town of Cullinan for the GM of the Cullinan mine, and on a visit to the Diamond Room, a small museum that pays tribute to the Cullinan diamond.

Then it was the grand finale: a surprise reveal of the owner’s Cullinan atop the highest point in the working mine.