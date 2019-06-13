news

Volkswagen and Ford close to deal on autonomous cars, VW says

Talks are 'going well and are nearly complete', assures VW CEO Herbert Diess

13 June 2019 - 16:34 By Reuters
An autonomous Ford Fusion Hybrid
An autonomous Ford Fusion Hybrid
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen and Ford are close to reaching a deal on a partnership for developing self-driving cars, the German carmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

Volkswagen and the No. 2 US automaker have been in talks for months. The comments on progress are the most definitive from Volkswagen in some time.

MOTORING PODCAST | Cargumentative - Coulthard gives us wings

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm.

The talks are "going well and are nearly complete", VW CEO Herbert Diess told some 500 of the company's top managers from around the world gathered at its headquarters in Wolfsburg.

The possible venture comes as the companies compete for investment and engineering talent with peers as well as technology companies.

The partnership also comes as Volkswagen, navigating global trade conflicts, views its relationship with Ford as strategically important.

"Today we are de facto a very Chinese-oriented company. For this we need a counterweight in the US," Diess said, according to prepared remarks seen by Reuters.

Uber plans to use drones for food delivery, unveils new autonomous car

Ride-hailing giant has been given approval to begin testing food deliveries by drone in San Diego, California.
Motoring
23 hours ago

Ford denies that it's stuck in the self-driving slow lane

Bill Ford says the Blue Oval is 'right up there with the very best in terms of time of development'
Motoring
2 days ago

Volkswagen drops partnership with self-driving car firm Aurora

German firm is exploring a broader alliance with Ford
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mercedes-Benz unveils its new seven-seater GLB New Models
  2. WATCH | Cape Town taxi takes on David Coulthard in F1 car & it's insane Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | The 2019 Isuzu D-Max is the same but different Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Porsche 992 defies age First Drives
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Features

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X