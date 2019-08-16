Aprilia and Moto Guzzi return to South Africa
Italian motorcycle brands Moto Guzzi and Aprilia are back in business after the liquidation of the previous South African importer, Cayenne Sport, late last year.
An agreement between Piaggio group, the global owner of these marques, Vespa SA and South African Italian Motorcycle Importers (IMI), will see IMI become the sole distributor of both brands as well as their parts and apparel.
From September Moto Guzzi and Aprilia will operate from the Bryanston, Johannesburg premises of fellow Italian brand Maserati on William Nicol Drive.
It will include a service centre for both bike brands that will also cater to older Aprilia and Moto Guzzi motorcycles, according to Jon Isherwood, IMI’s chief operating officer. IMI will also source parts for any historic model from Piaggio.
Ian Huntly, CEO of IMI, says he is negotiating with several other Italian lifestyle products to also set up in the emporium.
“The names Moto Guzzi and Aprilia have always stirred the senses, whether you are talking about the long open road or the race track. They will find a natural home alongside Maserati and we look forward to welcoming them,” says Rens Rademeyer, dealer principal at Maserati Johannesburg.
IMI will initially offer four motorcycles when it opens its doors late in September. For Moto Guzzi, these comprise the naked V7 in various configurations and V85 TT middleweight adventure bike, made famous by enduro enthusiast and actor, Ewan McGregor who was recently appointed Moto Guzzi’s brand ambassador.
The Aprilia line up will comprise the RSV4 superbike and the Tuono naked streetfighter, with both being available in factory and race-ready (RR) guises.
IMI has opened its order books for new bikes on www.italianmi.co.za, with pricing to be made available later this month.
