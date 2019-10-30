news

Mercedes recalls some EQC electric cars due to potentially faulty bolt

30 October 2019 - 09:53 By Reuters
A Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 electric sports utility vehicle in the Daimler AG exhibition hall at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on September 9, 2019
A Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 electric sports utility vehicle in the Daimler AG exhibition hall at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on September 9, 2019
Image: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Daimler is recalling some new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, the company said on Tuesday.

“Daimler AG has determined that on certain EQC vehicles the bolt in the front axle differential transmission might not meet durability specifications. Thus, it cannot be ruled out, that the bolt breaks over lifetime,” the carmaker said.

The fault could interrupt torque transmission to the front axle, leading to a vehicle stall. Additionally, if parts of the broken bolt become lodged within the differential transmission, this might affect the ability to control the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, Daimler said.

German industry publication kfz betrieb, which initially reported details of the recall, said 1,700 vehicles were targeted. Daimler declined to comment on the number of vehicles affected.

