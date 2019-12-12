news

China car sales set for third year of decline: industry association

12 December 2019 - 13:04 By Reuters
A customer speaks with a sales agent while standing between a Ford Everest sport utility vehicle, right, and a Mustang sports car on display at a Ford dealership in Shanghai, China.
Image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is set for a third year of contraction with a 2% decline in sales next year, hit by a weaker economy and US-China trade tensions, the country's top auto industry body said on Thursday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects sales to slide to about 25.31 million vehicles in 2020, Xu Haidong, CAAM's assistant secretary general, said at a conference on Thursday.

CAAM told Reuters in October that 2019 sales are expected to fall to about 26 million vehicles this year, down about 8% year-on-year. Xu repeated that prediction on Thursday.

China's car sales fell by 9.1% in the first 11 months this year, having slid 3% last year in the first sales contraction since the 1990s.

