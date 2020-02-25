Cargumentative
PODCAST | LISTENER QUESTION: Have modern cars become too clinical to be fun?
25 February 2020 - 14:49
Modern cars have long been criticised by petrol heads for being monotonous and overly clinical. The assertion that all modern cars are missing “character” is a common accusation levelled against them.
In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys try to tackle a listener's question which divides the room.
Are modern cars boring or incredibly efficient and user-friendly?
