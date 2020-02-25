news

Cargumentative

PODCAST | LISTENER QUESTION: Have modern cars become too clinical to be fun?

25 February 2020 - 14:49 By Thomas Falkiner
Modern cars have a dizzying array of hi-tech features, not all of which are user-friendly.
Modern cars have long been criticised by petrol heads for being monotonous and overly clinical. The assertion that all modern cars are missing “character” is a common accusation levelled against them. 

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys try to tackle a listener's question which divides the room. 

Are modern cars boring or incredibly efficient and user-friendly? 

