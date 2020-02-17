news

PODCAST | Secondhand car challenge: impressing ladies on a budget

17 February 2020 - 04:00 By Thomas Falkiner
You have one chance to impress with your wheels. What do you choose?
Image: Copyright: 123RF/deagreez

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys are tasked with finding a second-hand car (for R200,000 or less) that is guaranteed to make a strong impression on a first date.

Which one will win producer Paige’s approval?

There’s also a generous serving of motoring news and a spirited discussion about the new BMW M135i​

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

