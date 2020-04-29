'Fast and Furious' Dodge Charger roars into Legoland

Lego Technic kit has offered recreations of many popular models, the new Land Rover Defender being one of them. Now they have introduced what is sure-fire to please young enthusiasts — Dom’s Black Charger.

Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto, if you have been hiding for the last 19 years and you aren’t aware, is the daredevil main character in the Fast and Furious franchise and brought to life by Hollywood star Vin Diesel.

There have been nine installations of the fuel-charged flicks all featuring some of the coolest cars on the planet supported by a gold standard of marketable actors like the late Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jason Statham and even Idris Elba in the current Hobs and Shaw film.