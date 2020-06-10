news

Durban licensing office closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

10 June 2020 - 15:29 By Orrin Singh
The Goble Road vehicle licensing office in Durban was temporarily shut on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Lucky Nxumalo

The Goble Road vehicle licensing office in Durban was temporarily closed on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport announced that the office was closed, after having reopened only on Monday. 

"The temporary closure and disruption of services with effect from today [Wednesday] is as a result of precautionary measures that need to be taken by the department to allow health workers to conduct an assessment and screening of all staff members working in this office," said the department in a statement. 

It noted that there was no indication of any risks to members of the public who had visited the office.

"The staff member who tested positive was not at work after the registering centre was reopened on Monday. However, the staff member had been at the centre the previous week as they were preparing to reopen.

"The department is following all health and safety Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. This includes the necessary steps that need to be followed when a staff member tests positive."

The department urged public and car dealerships to use other registering authorities, including the uMbilo Road and Pinetown offices in eThekwini.

The province has a backlog of more than 37,000 vehicles due for renewal, over 5,000 learner's applications and more than 5,000 driving licence tests.

"Members of the public are advised not to panic as there is the 90-days grace window period approved by the minister of transport for the renewal of licences that have expired."

On Wednesday MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli monitored adherence to Covid-19 guidelines on a scholar transport bus to Dlambula Primary School in eMagabheni, south of Durban.

"There are more than 470 scholar transport buses that ferry more than 59,000 learners to various schools in the province," said Ntuli.

In his budget speech last week, Ntuli announced that the department was in the process of awarding scholar transport contracts at a value of R366m.

