Vehicle licence and testing centres begin reopening countrywide
Some remain closed as they are not yet ready with coronavirus preventive measures
Many driving licence testing centres have opened as planned, but some remain closed as they are not ready with the required coronavirus safety measures.
Members of the public intending to renew or apply for their learners, driving and temporary driving licences, vehicle registrations, motor vehicle licence discs, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits at any of the country’s testing centres were in mid-May advised by minister of transport Fikile Mbalula that no person would be allowed into testing centres, registrations offices, vehicle testing stations or driving schools without face masks.
He reiterated this a few days later as he announced that all motor trade number licences that expired during the lockdown starting on March 26 up to and including May 31 would be deemed valid in a grace period initially pegged at 30 days but now extended to 90 days.
Further communication by the department of transport (DoT) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) was that by June 1 the centres would have been allowed to open but only once strict safety requirements had been met.
I
Staggered openings would allow workers to return as and when the buildings were made safe in line with lockdown level 3 rules.
Come June 1, as expected, not all centres were open.
On Thursday June 11, Mbalula gave an overview of the state of testing centres nationwide, saying the Free State readiness was 82%, Gauteng 89%, North West 75%, Limpopo 89%, Mpumalanga 87%, Northern Cape 78%, Western Cape 88%, Eastern Cape 90%, while KwaZulu-Natal lagged at 38%.
Helping to manage the great demand are online services, with notices at testing centres informing the public that the applications for new learners' and driving licences and renewals of expired licences should be done online. Renewals of vehicle licences can also be done at post offices.
“ Challenges remain but we press on. We appeal for patience and understanding from road users as we slowly embark on a journey that will lead us to a new normal,” said Mbalula.
Below is a Gauteng region list of open testing centres as provided by Mbalula on Thursday morning.
Ekurhuleni Region
Alberton
Bedfordview
Benoni
Boksburg
Brakpan
Edenvale
Etwatwa
Germiston/Wadeville
Nigel
Kempton Park
Springs
Tsakane
This represents 92% of the region’s driver licensing facilities.
Johannesburg Region
Kliptown
Maponya Mall
Sandton
Xavier
This represents 40% of the region’s driver licensing facilities.
Sedibeng Region
Heidelberg
This represents 25% of the region’s driver licencing facilities.
Tshwane Region
Akasia
Bronkhorstspruit
Centurion
Mabopane
Temba
Waltloo
This represents 100% of the region’s driver licencing facilities.
West Rand Region
Kagiso
Krugersdorp
This represents 33% of the region’s driver licensing facilities.