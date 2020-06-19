Check out the cars Premier League players are selling online

Footballers haven't been idle while waiting for the Premier League to kick off again, with some using the time to put their cars up for sale.

Auto Trader, a UK digital marketplace for new and used cars, has a number of luxury cars on sale that were previously owned by famous footballers.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most expensive:

Alex Song’s Rolls-Royce Wraith, £119,950

Ex-Arsenal player Song decided to sell his beloved Rolls Royce after enjoying it for two years, due to his move to Switzerland in 2018. Built in 2014, this two-door 6.6-litre engine only has just 19,120 miles on the clock. No expense was spared on the vehicle, with a full black leather interior, chrome details and even massage seats.

Mark Hateley’s Ferrari 512, £174,900