Check out the cars Premier League players are selling online

Footballers haven't been idle while waiting for the Premier League to kick off again, with some using the time to put their cars up for sale.
Auto Trader, a UK digital marketplace for new and used cars, has a number of luxury cars on sale that were previously owned by famous footballers.
Here’s a roundup of some of the most expensive:
Alex Song’s Rolls-Royce Wraith, £119,950
Ex-Arsenal player Song decided to sell his beloved Rolls Royce after enjoying it for two years, due to his move to Switzerland in 2018. Built in 2014, this two-door 6.6-litre engine only has just 19,120 miles on the clock. No expense was spared on the vehicle, with a full black leather interior, chrome details and even massage seats.
Mark Hateley’s Ferrari 512, £174,900
This beautiful 1993 two-door Ferrari 512 TR coupe’s first owner was former English footballer and manager Hateley. The iconic car features classic Ferrari designs, including crema leather interiors, Rosso carpets and Cavallino embossed seats. The 4.9-litre car is a manual.
Wayne Rooney’s Land Rover Range Rover Sport, £50,000
Rumoured to be Coleen Rooney’s run-around, this 3.0-litre automatic Land Rover Range Rover Sport has done 74,000 miles. The SUV comes with red and black interiors, and is equipped with a freeview TV, no doubt to keep the kids entertained.
Michael Keane’s Land Rover Range Rover, £49,990
England and Everton’s centre back Keane looked after his Land Rover Range Rover well, with the 3.0-litre diesel carrying just 33,000 miles on the clock. The pristine interiors include a digital TV, full rear seat entertainment system, and even massage seats.
Christian Fuchs’ Land Rover Defender 90, £49,950
This SUV was bought as a celebration for Leicester City winning the Premier League back in 2016, with the team’s manager, Ranieri, buying Defenders for each of his defenders – clever. Fuchs’ Land Rover Defender 90 has done just 500 miles since then and remained in impeccable condition. The 2.2-litre manual has cloth black interiors, and a full Overfinch Defender signature on the front.
Vincent Kompany’s Ford Mustang, £49,499
Reminiscent of the s Bumblebee, Kompany’s limited edition Ford Mustang Shelby GT-California is one of just 215 made. The former Manchester City footballer is the only previous owner of the 4.6-litre manual car, which has just 3,000 miles on the clock. It’s been fitted with a Ford Racing Power Upgrade Package, and superbly finished in Grabber Orange.
George Boateng’s Porsche Cayenne, £39,900
This show-stopping Porsche Cayenne is a one-of-a-kind, having been made exclusively for former footballer Boateng in 2008. It’s been wrapped in metal flake ice white, with chrome details and 22 inch wheels. The automatic SUV has a 4.8-litre engine and 78,000 miles on the clock.
