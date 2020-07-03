How to take care of your car battery during winter

There are few motoring experiences as unpleasant as turning the key to start your car and hearing the dreaded “click” signifying a dead car battery.

During these cold winter months, the chances of having a flat battery increase significantly, and even more so if the battery is getting old and your vehicle wasn’t driven much during lockdown, says Kelvin Naidoo of Willard Batteries.

“When it is cold, the chemical reactions that take place when the battery delivers charge occurs very slowly, and this makes it difficult for the battery to deliver the current it requires. Batteries don’t like standing idle for long periods, and it’s a true case of prevention rather than cure,” he says.

He offers the following tips to ensure the health of your car’s battery and to keep your vehicle running smoothly: